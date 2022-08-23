Education updates
- The following area students graduated May 14 from Fort Lewis College in Durango: Maura Benton, of Monument (80132), graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Entrepreneurship & Small Business; Nate McCoy, of Monument (80132), graduated with a degree in Psychology; and Saylor Sargent, of Monument (80132), graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Music Education.
- The following students were named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester: Aislynn Kauffman, of Monument (80132); Jaden Knight, of Colorado Springs (80918); Nate McCoy, of Monument (80132); Philip Molik, of Colorado Springs (80919); Kuriko Stoddard, of Colorado Springs (80921); and Madison Webster of Colorado Springs (80908).
• • •
PPACG Area Agency on Aging, Ent Credit Union offer retirement planning webinars
Successful retirement means making important decisions and planning ahead for financial, medical, legal, social and other retirement challenges. The PPACG Area Agency on Aging and Ent Credit Union are partnering with local experts to offer an exciting selection of classes to help people plan for the retirement they want. The series provides the knowledge and tools that soon-to-be retirees need to get a “jump start” on their future. Adults 55-65 or those planning to retire in the next five years are encouraged to attend, but this series is beneficial to all adults.
Registration is required; sign up online at ppacg.org/events. Check the events and registration page for full details.
Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. — Retire By Design. Because we live in an age-denying society, most of us are not inclined to anticipate the future challenges and opportunities encountered as we age and contemplate retirement. So, how can you increase the odds that you will experience a retirement that you love? First, understand the aging process (all facets). Second, identify traveling companions. Third, evaluate the environment. Presenter: Jane W. Barton, MTS, MASM, CSA, Author of “Caregiving for the GENIUS,” Cardinal, LLC.
Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. — Making the Golden Years Golden. Are you eagerly awaiting retirement, or does it seem too far in the future to think about? It is never too early for planning and never too late to start. In this session, people of all ages will have the ability to explore options, identify priorities, figure out how much to save, and start to build a plan. Presenter: Ent Team.
Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. — Social Security 101. As you begin to approach retirement, you may see a flood of information that may or may not be fully accurate. The session will address Social Security questions including benefits calculations, benefit eligibility factors, application process, an overview of all the different benefits Social Security administers and more. Presenter: Josh Weller, Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration.
Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. — Meaning and Purpose In Retirement. Just as you can benefit from financial planning for retirement, so you can benefit from planning for a sense of meaning and purpose. This session invites you to think about how you can create the life you want in your retirement phase of life. Presenter: Sara Honn Qualls, Ph.D., ABPP, Kraemer Family Professor of Aging Studies and Professor of Psychology, Director, Gerontology Center.