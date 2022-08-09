Air Academy senior to march in Macy’s parade
Jamie Cazier, a senior at Air Academy High School and flute section leader in the marching band, has been selected to march in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November. The band is comprised of high schoolers that audition from across the country and is highly competitive. She auditioned in February.
Cazier will be representing her school and the State of Colorado.
• • •
Education updates
Katelyn Allton has been named to the Bethel University Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2022 semester. She is the daughter of Craig and Starry Allton of Monument. The university is in St. Paul, Minn.
Dawson Carper, of Colorado Springs (80908), graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Political Science, May 20 from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.
Cora Ferguson, of Colorado Springs, was named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The university is in Canton, N.Y.
Jay Lee of Northbrook, Ill., whose family lives in Colorado Springs, graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ind., May 1. Lee majored in Anthropology.
The following Tri-Lakes area students were named to the University of Maryland Global Campus students Dean’s List for the spring semester: Lillian Bacon, of Colorado Springs; Calvin Freeman, of Colorado Springs; Mauricio Cristobal Garcia, of Colorado Springs; Nicholas S. Hassay, of Colorado Springs; Joshlyn Jamerson, of Colorado Springs; Jeffrey Rykhus, of Colorado Springs; Olga G. Wells, of Colorado Springs; and Sabra Williams-Jones, of Monument.
The following area students were named to the University of Northern Colorado Spring Dean’s List of Academic Distinction: Emily Allen, of Monument; Anders Arneson, of Monument; Clare Chaddon, of Colorado Springs; Elizabeth DeMuth, of Monument; Melody Fike, of Monument; Jenaya Geertsema, of Colorado Springs; Ak Ghiya, of Colorado Springs; Conner Graves, of Monument; Bryce Hafer, of Colorado Springs; Annika Hinkle, of Colorado Springs; Jackson Hurford-Reynolds, of Monument; Kathryn Johnson, of Monument; Jamie Kooser, of Colorado Springs; Katie Kuss, of Monument; Chlo Love, of Colorado Springs; Kelly Lundberg, of Colorado Springs; Rebecca Miller, of Monument; Alexa Oatman, of Colorado Springs; Sara Oliver, of Monument; Claire Prestgard, of Colorado Springs; Layla Pruitt, of Monument; Jenna Richards, of Colorado Springs; Bobby Swift, of Larkspur; Caroline Walsh, of Colorado Springs; Kalyn West, of Colorado Springs; Anna Yepez, of Colorado Springs; and Megan Ytzen, of Colorado Springs. The university is in Greeley.