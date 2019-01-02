Despite injuries to key players, the Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team has remained perfect to begin this season. On Dec. 22, the Rangers improved to 7-0 with a 59-41 victory over Vista PEAK Prep.
Lewis-Palmer has defeated its opponents by an average score of 63-43. Its closest margin of victory was 48-42 over Liberty.
The Rangers were without the services of shooting guard Matthew Ragsdale (broken foot) for their first five games. Ragsdale, who has signed with Division II Western State, scored four points in his return against Pueblo East, and then 21 against Vista PEAK Prep.
Forward Tre McCullough missed a game due to a concussion. He is averaging 9.5 points.
Lewis-Palmer is ranked No. 1 in the state in the Class 4A RPI standings. The Rangers return to action on Thursday with a non-league game at home against Chaparral. They open Pikes Peak Athletic Conference action Friday at home against Falcon.
Lewis-Palmer has played in the last two Class 4A state championship games, finishing runner-up to Valor Christian and Longmont, respectively.
The Lewis-Palmer girls are 2-7 to begin the season. They open PPAC play Friday at Falcon.
The Lady Rangers were 17-9 last season, but graduated the majority of their team.
Palmer Ridge’s boys (No. 33 in RPI) are 3-6 and host Air Academy on Friday in their PPAC opener. Four of the Bears’ losses are by double digits.
Junior Brian McCarthy leads the Bears in scoring with 10.1 points per game.
The Palmer Ridge girls are 3-5 under first-year coach Jason Boyer. They open PPAC play Friday at Air Academy, which is ranked No. 1 in the state in the RPI standings.
Juniors Sydney Day and Eden Bonser leads the Bears in scoring with 8.7 and 7.4 points per game, respectively.
Discovery Canyon’s girls are 4-4 and 21st in the 4A RPI standings. Senior 6-foot-5 center Ashten Prechtel leads the team in scoring (19.7) and rebounds (15.8). She has already signed with Stanford.
The Thunder boys are also 4-5 and ranked surprisingly low in the 4A RPI standings at 45th. Prior to the Christmas break, the Thunder lost to defending 4A state champion Longmont 62-42.
The Classical Academy boys are 4-3 and ranked 20th in the 4A RPI standings. They have quality wins over Palmer Ridge, Air Academy and Pueblo County.
The Titans’ girls are 5-2 and ranked 13th in the RPI standings. Four of the girls’ victories are over much larger schools; Palmer Ridge, Vista Ridge, Cheyenne Mountain and Pueblo Central.
Both TCA teams open 4A Metro League play on Thursday against Cañon City.