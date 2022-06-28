Bigger and better appears to be a theme for most of the Fourth of July celebration events around the Tri-Lakes region.
While some staples of the Fourth of July celebrations in Monument and Palmer Lake remain the same as years prior, minus the hiatus for COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, other aspects of the festivals have grown.
This year’s festivities in both Monument and Palmer Lake will be on July 4 with the same collaboration of community organizations managing different aspects of them.
• • •
Palmer Lake July 4 Fun Run
The fun starts at 7 a.m. with the Fourth of July for the Palmer Lake Fun Run. For the first time in the event’s 40-year history, the fun run/walk offers both in-person events and virtual events, both starting at 7 a.m. Both modes of participating are organized into three age groups: adult, middle and high school ages; elementary school ages; and younger.
The 4-mile course goes from Palmer Lake to Monument along the Santa Fe Trail. Running, jogging or walking the course is accepted and doing so in costumes and other dazzling outfits is encouraged. The course is lined with signs of encouragement for participants of the four-mile course.
As usual, all proceeds from the participation fees go to Palmer Lake Elementary School.
For more information, visit July4FunRun.com.
• • •
Knights of Columbus Annual Pancake Breakfast
The celebration in Monument also starts at 7 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St. The annual pancake breakfast is from 7-10 a.m., and tickets are available at the door. Cost is $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 4 to 12. Kids under 4 eat free.
Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee and is served from both north and south entrances of the breezeway between the church and the school.
• • •
Tri-Lakes Chamber Street Fair & Family Friendly Beer Garden
Taking over Second and Washington Streets in Historic Downtown Monument is the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July Street Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Last year, the street fair vendors had to be “spaced” due to pandemic restrictions. This year, however, there will be more vendors (without spacing), giving patrons more to visit.
The family-friendly beer garden, also organized by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Limbach Park.
“We just want everyone to have a great, safe time,” said Terri Hayes, the chamber’s president and CEO. “This day is either a fundraiser for organizations or an organization participating for community spirit. Either way, we all want to commemorate our nation’s birthday with our friends and neighbors, new and old. This is the epitome of small town living and celebrating.”
• • •
Monument Hill Kiwanis Fourth of July Parades
The annual Monument Hill Kiwanis Fourth of July Parades start at 9:45 a.m. through the streets of downtown Monument, where the street fair is not present, kicking off with the Children’s Parade. The larger annual parade launches at 10 a.m., the start of which is scheduled to be accompanied with a flyby of aircraft piloted by the U.S. Air Force.
Lineups for the parades begin around 7 a.m. on Old Denver Road, and judging of the parade entries happens around 8:30 a.m.
While last year’s theme was “Honoring Our Heroes: First Responders,” this year’s theme is “Honoring Our Heroes: Our Educators.” Educators from local area schools will be presented as the Grand Marshals of this year’s parade.
“Now that the COVID problem has lessened, we expect many more spectators than we had last year,” Monument Hill Kiwanis co-chair Mark Zeiger said. “Our main goal is to have fun. We also want to make the community aware of how the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club serves our school district, local youth and other organizations in need of support. We have been organizing the parade for many years.”
• • •
Kids’ Zone at MCPC
Among options for children to celebrate is the Kids’ Zone at Monument Community Presbyterian Church, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon at the church located at Third and Jefferson Streets.
The Kids’ Zone involves games and crafts for children, of which they can create on-site or take home with them. MCPC will also have a booth to promote its Vacation Bible School, and sign-ups will be available.
• • •
Monument Music in the Park
The traditional live music in Limbach Park begins around 11:30 a.m., or roughly when the parades end. P
erformances will conclude by 5 p.m. Live musicians scheduled are some of the area’s popular local bands, WireWood Station and Collective Groove, both of which patrons of the celebration may remember from last year.
Based in Monument, WireWood Station is an award-winning electric group of string musicians which combine their experiences in classic violin, bluegrass guitar and jazz upright bass to bring what is described as “a foot-stomping good time.”
Collective Groove of Colorado Springs is described as a “full-frontal dance assault created by timeless horn-driven grooves of the golden age of soul and contemporary hip-swinging beats.”
“We hope that everyone has fun and spends the day shopping, eating, dancing and enjoying the day as a community,” said Portia Herman, Town of Monument communication and event specialist.
• • •
D38 Place: A Fourth of July Celebration
This year, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 will have Fourth of July festivities outside the “Big Red” district office in downtown Monument between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Approximately 50 educators from D38 schools will be in the parade, along with one of the district’s school buses.
The D38 Place will have an obstacle course for children, games, a balloon artist, free concessions for kids and their families, multiple food trucks, live music and information booths about the school district, its priorities and engagements.
Members of the D38 executive leadership team will be on hand as well.
The food trucks scheduled to participate include Heavenly Blessing and Papa Bear’z Grill, while live music will include the Nightcrawlers and Snake & the Rabbit.
“We’ll have a number of activities and different events, some different ways of welcoming the community over to Big Red, to our place sort of speak,” Superintendent KC Somers said.
“We’re going to build off of the momentum from the parade and be hanging around to meet people.”
• • •
Festival on the Fourth at Palmer Lake
From 2-8 p.m., the annual Festival on the Fourth at Palmer Lake returns on the west side of Palmer Lake.
The festival will also have live music throughout the day. Scheduled to appear are Joy on the Rock, Ashtonz and GoGoGirlzilla. Closing the schedule is the U.S. Air Force Blue Delta Band.
Patrons are welcome to visit the Palmer Lake Fireworks Concession Stand to purchase brats, hot dogs, chips, sods and log-in-the-dark T-shirts as well as other glow paraphernalia. Free water bottle refills are available for those who buy their first bottle of water.
Food trucks and numerous vendors will also be on hand.
One part of the festival that’s grown since last year is the beer garden, which has gotten much bigger, festival director Cindy Graff-Kuchinsky said. The beer garden will encircle all of the vendors and food sources, she said.
Picnic areas will be available outside the beergarden.
In lieu of children’s activities, an inflatable castle play center and four-in-one sports arena will be available and hundreds of kids workshops will be offered, courtesy of the Home Depot.
“For the adult ‘kids,’ we have a 40-foot obstacle course and a Hole-in-One Disc Golf Tournament, where two winners will receive brand new grills donated by Home Depot,” Graff-Kuchinsky said.
Also new this year is a dunk tank, where many notable members of the Town of Palmer Lake will be risking getting “dunked,” including Mayor Bill Bass.
Parking for the festival is available for $10, cash only. There will be a few premier parking spots available for $20 as well as handicapped parking areas.
“The goal of the Palmer Lake Fireworks Committee and the Festival on the Fourth Committee is to provide a family oriented, fun, safe day in which to celebrate the birthday of our great nation,” Graff-Kuchinsky said.
• • •
Palmer Lake Fireworks
The main event to conclude the Festival on the Fourth at Palmer Lake is the traditional fireworks display, scheduled for 9 p.m.
The final decision about whether the fireworks will be allowed, pending consideration of the potential risk of wildfire, will be made by the fire marshal the morning of the event, Graff-Kuchinsky said.
The festival is a fundraising event to improve and maintain the Palmer Lake Recreation Area.
The festival committee is a 501©(3) organization and a subcommittee of the Palmer Lake Restoration Project, and every person involved in the planning, preparation and execution of the event is a volunteer in the Palmer Lake community.
Donations to the organization may be made by visiting AwakePalmerLake.org.