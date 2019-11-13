Off they go into the wild football postseason.
The Nov. 7 Palmer Ridge and Discovery Canyon game pitted two of the state top teams — at any level — in a battle for the Class 3A Central Conference championship.
When the fireworks were over, Discovery Canyon stood tall after a thrilling 56-49 victory in front of a chilled crowd at District 20 Stadium.
With this win, the Thunder claimed its first league title since 2016 and put the Colorado prep football world on notice.
“This means a lot,” said Discovery Canyon senior quarterback Jonah Isakson, who had two rushing touchdowns, including a 70-yarder to start the third quarter. “Palmer Ridge is one of those teams we’ve always wanted to beat since 2016, so it’s a big game.
“This gives us momentum going into the playoffs, which is huge.”
Isakson was a freshman — one of 25 on the team — the last time Discovery Canyon defeated Palmer Ridge in 2016. He was also on the field last year when the Bears defeated the Thunder 42-0.
Palmer Ridge (8-2, 4-1) is the two-time defending state champion, going a combined 34-4 since the start of the 2017 season. The Bears have played with a huge target on their backs all season.
Following the loss to Discovery Canyon, Palmer Ridge senior two-way superstar Deuce Roberson sat at midfield staring at the scoreboard.
“I see a 7-point gap in the score and I know that 7-point gap is room for us to improve,” said Roberson, who had one touchdown catch. “I’m glad that we’re not at our peak right now in losing. We have a lot to work on.
“(Discovery Canyon) got the best of us, but this won’t happen again.”
Palmer Ridge entered the game having allowed only 111 points through its first nine games. Discovery Canyon scored half of that in less than 40 minutes of action, including three unanswered touchdowns the final six minutes of the second quarter.
The 56 points put up by the Thunder marked a season-high. The team had 55 in its season opener against Mountain View.
Palmer Ridge is averaging 45 points per game this season.
“(Discovery Canyon) outplayed us. There’s nothing else to it,” said Palmer Ridge sophomore wide receiver Anthony Costanzo, who had four touchdown catches and more than 200 yards receiving. “We are going to focus, focus, focus. Tunnel vision. We are on a mission. All we want every week is seven more days. All we can do is push to make that happen.”
The Bears and Discovery Canyon will both open the playoffs at home this weekend. Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford said his team will be prepared if it meets Discovery Canyon down the road this postseason.
“Regardless of who you play you have to be prepared,” Pulford said. “We have to put our guys in position to do the best they can and be 1-0 at the end of next week.”
Discovery Canyon (9-1, 5-0) has been the class of Tri-Lakes area football for almost a decade. Beginning in 2012, the Thunder has posted a combined record of 74-20 (7-7 in the playoffs) with seven league titles. Discovery Canyon was the 2016 state runner-up.
“Week 1 of the playoffs is always important and it will be nice to host,” said Discovery Canyon coach Shawn Mitchell, who started the Thunder program from scratch in 2007 when the school first opened. “To be able to practice at home and play at home for as long as we can will be nice.”
The Thunder is averaging 39 points per game. Its lone loss was to Pueblo South, 34-20 on Sept. 26. South is 10-0.
“We’re the same dudes now playing good offense and good defense, but I just don’t think we played very inspired football that day,” Mitchell said. “You can’t afford to be flat and uninspired against a team like South.
“I think we’ve had a shift in our attitude since that game.”