Palmer Ridge remains on track to win a third consecutive state football championship.
The No. 4 seeded Bears defeated No. 13 Holy Family, 63-7, in their Class 3A first-round playoff game last Friday at Don Breese Stadium. It was Palmer Ridge’s ninth consecutive postseason victory since the start of the 2017 season.
The Bears (9-2) will host No. 5 Conifer (11-0) Saturday at 1 p.m.
Palmer Ridge junior quarterback Luke McAllister threw five touchdown passes and ran for another in the victory over Holy Family (5-6). McAllister, who threw four touchdown passes against Discovery Canyon in Week 10, credited Bears offensive coordinator Trevor Grob with pushing the right buttons.
“He set us up for a really good offensive day,” said McAllister, who connected on 18-of-24 passes for 332 yards against Holy Family. “We just went out there and balled.”
McAllister linked up with four different receivers for touchdowns: senior Deuce Roberson, juniors Kaden Dudley and Marcellus Reed and sophomore Anthony Costanzo (twice).
Dudley, Roberson and Costanzo wear jersey Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, as a symbol of their comradery and solidarity.
“We always think of ourselves as being the dopest trio,” Costanzo said.
Added Roberson, who has a team-best 45 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns, “It’s good to dish the ball around and keep everybody on their heels. (Conifer) is not going to know what to do. We have three receivers that are all elite level. We’re all going to go play college football together. I’m happy to be on this team and I’m happy to be part of these guys.”
The 63 points by the Bears marked a season-high. Eight days earlier they scored 49 in a seven-point loss to Discovery and finished league runner up for the first time since 2016.
“We’re trying to focus on coming out hot and making sure we’re doing our jobs,” said Bears’ senior captain and offensive tackle Cam Reiman. “We know that if everybody does their jobs we’re going to be successful.”
Palmer Ridge faces a Conifer team that defeated No. 12 Fort Morgan, 38-21, in its first-round playoff game. Conifer has a balanced offense with senior quarterback J.R. Hart passing for nearly 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns, and senior running back Noah Wagner piling up more than 1,500 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Lobos’ top receiver is senior Sam Horneck with more than 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.
No. 3 Discovery Canyon advanced to the quarterfinals with what coach Shawn Mitchell described as an “ugly” 28-11 victory over No. 14 Roosevelt last Saturday at District 20 Stadium.
Senior running back Christian Call scored two touchdowns in the victory to up his season total to four. Senior quarterback Jonah Isakson and senior running back Kaden Frye also scored rushing touchdowns.
The Thunder will host Frederick this weekend in the quarterfinals. It is a rematch of last year’s double-overtime 34-31 first-round thriller won by Discovery Canyon.
Pine Creek, the top seed in 4A, easily handled No. 16 Longmont, 48-13, in its first-round game. The Eagles will travel to No. 9 Ponderosa this Saturday for the quarterfinals.
Eagles’ senior running back David Moore, III rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns against Longmont. For the season, Moore has 2,028 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Pine Creek is trying to get back to the championship game for the first time since 2017 when it lost to Pueblo South, 25-14.
Pueblo South is the No. 2 seed in 3A this season.