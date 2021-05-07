MONUMENT • The Tri-Lakes Monument and Donald Wescott fire protection districts will hold a special joint work session next week to discuss the possibility of unifying.
The board of directors for each fire district will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St. in Monument. Residents can also watch the meeting broadcast on Zoom at bit.ly/33mwOul. To log in, use Meeting ID: 890 8472 5010 and Passcode: 092082.
If the fire districts unified, it would create a new regional fire protection and emergency services agency that would serve the Tri-Lakes Monument and Donald Wescott fire districts, building on current cooperative efforts already in place for fires and other emergencies, according to a joint news release.
“Formal unification would integrate administrative, training, fire prevention, and other critical internal support functions to support field operations,” the release states.
Among other benefits, a new unified agency would increase available emergency resources, integrate operational procedures and allow for more uniformed training, operations and fire code enforcement, according to the release.
The boards will consider four types of formal unification: creating a fire authority, creating an entirely new district, or two forms of district merger, the release states.
