LEWIS-PALMER GRAD EARNS DEAN’S LIST AWARD
Thomas Lennon, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, has earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Colgate University is located in Hamilton, N.Y.
Lennon, of Monument, is a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School.
MONUMENT STUDENT AMONG DIXIE STATE UNIVERSITY’S LARGEST GRADUATING CLASS IN ITS HISTORY
Kyle Jensen of Monument was part of Dixie State University’s largest-ever graduating class during this unprecedented year, awarding 2,388 degrees to 2,021 graduates. The university is in St. George, Utah.
”The University is excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our largest graduating class in DSU’s history,” Dixie State President Richard B. Williams said. “I am confident these graduates will continue to carry on DSU’s tradition of excellence as they leave our great University well prepared and poised for success.”
Dixie State’s 109th graduating class includes 17 master’s candidates, 860 baccalaureate candidates, 943 associate candidates and 568 certificate candidates. Of these graduates, the majority — 63% — are female and students range in age from 17 to 68 years old.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic impacted DSU’s initial commencement ceremony plans, originally scheduled for May 1, the graduating class will still be honored with a traditional commencement. An in-person ceremony will be held Dec. 11 on campus, dependent on no social distancing guidelines being in effect at that time.