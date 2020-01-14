TRI-LAKES AREA STUDENTS EARN DEAN’S LIST HONORS
Five students in the greater Tri-Lakes area have been named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. for the fall 2019 semester.
The students are: Mai-Thy Nguyen of Monument and Ashley Abbink, Natalie Merrill, Jackson Miller and Brennan Stuart, all of northern Colorado Springs (80921).
Eligibility for this honor is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN FOR COUNTY SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY
The County Sheriffs of Colorado Inc., the state sheriffs association, will award a $500 scholarship to a deserving El Paso County student next spring.
Scholarship announcements have been mailed to all high school offices in the eligible counties and to all Colorado higher education institutions. Applications are available online at csoc.org, or at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, located at 27 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder explained this is the 39th year the County Sheriffs of Colorado has made such scholarships available. A scholarship will be awarded in more than 30 Colorado counties this year. Applications will be reviewed by a local citizens committee appointed by Sheriff Elder, and a selection will be made on the basis of criteria established by CSOC. This criterion includes leadership, merit, character, community involvement and career purpose.
Any legal permanent resident of El Paso County enrolled in, or applying to, a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the state of Colorado as a full- or part-time student is eligible to apply. There are no restrictions as to the course of study or training which may be pursued, and no restrictions are placed upon applications by reason of race, creed, age, sex or national origin.
The deadline for all applications is Feb. 24. For more information, contact your local high school, college, Sheriff Elder’s Executive Assistant Andrea Sloniker at 719-520-7204 or County Sheriffs of Colorado at csoc.org.