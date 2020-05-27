MONUMENT STUDENTS GRADUATE UNIVERSITY
Ariana Dickson of Monument graduated this spring from Boise State University in Boise, Idaho with a Master of Science in raptor biology. Dickson was among 2,785 graduates.
Savannah Marie Howard of Monument is among 178 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who completed the requirements of the University Honors Program. Howard is in the College of Arts and Sciences. To graduate from the University Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements.
Additionally, Fernando Antonio Castro of Monument graduated from Park University this spring with a Master of Business Administration degree in management information systems.
Graduates were scheduled to participate in the university’s Kansas City area commencement ceremony on May 9 in Independence, Mo., but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus. The university had 615 students eligible to graduate from its flagship campus in Parkville, Mo., as well as the downtown Kansas City, Mo., Independence, Mo., and Lenexa, Kan. campuses, as well as online graduates across the region. Two-hundred and fifty-three students received a master’s degree and/or graduate certificate, and 362 students received a bachelor’s degree, associates degree and/or undergraduate certificate.
FORMER DCC STUDENT EARNS SACHS FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP
A former Discovery Canyon Campus student is among 39 undergraduate Colorado students to receive the 2020 Sachs Foundation scholarship.
Adreja Wiggins was awarded a scholarship from the Colorado Springs nonprofit that supports students across the state who identify as black. This year’s scholarship awards included 39 undergraduate students who will receive up to $1.32 million in funding, and eight graduate scholarships totaling up to $320,000 to previously awarded Sachs Foundation scholars continuing their graduate studies.
Since its inception in 1931, the Sachs Foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 5,100 Colorado students. Due to COVID-19, the annual Sachs Foundation Scholars Program was held virtually on May 16. Additionally, the Sachs Foundation is allowing students the opportunity to defer their scholarship for up to one year if needed or preferred and will provide technology to all students in the program to assist with distance learning.
“We are very excited to be supporting such an exceptional group of students,” said Sachs Foundation President Ben Ralston. “They deserve to be celebrated for their years of hard work. And although we will be commemorating their successes virtually this year, what these students have accomplished for themselves and their future is certainly something that deserves recognition and we want to share that with the communities in which they live.”
To learn more about the Sachs Foundation and how to apply for an undergraduate or graduate degree scholarship, visit sachsfoundation.org/scholarships. Students interested can submit an application to the Sachs Foundation between Jan. 1-March 15 of each year.
GLENEAGLE STUDENT EARNS AWARD AT COLORADO COLLEGE HONORS CONVOCATION
Timothy Olson of the Gleneagle area (80921) received the Hastings Prize at Colorado College’s virtual Honors Convocation on May 14.
The college presented approximately 260 awards at the ceremony, which celebrates outstanding students, faculty and staff, and includes the bestowing of departmental awards, all-college awards and awards from the CC Student Government Association. This year marked the college’s 146th academic year.