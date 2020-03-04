TRI-LAKES AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO COLLEGE DEAN’S LISTS
Several Tri-Lakes and northern Colorado Springs area students were named to the Dean’s Lists for the fall 2019 semester at their respective colleges.
They are:
• Kevin Eells, Monument, Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. Eells is pursuing a degree in psychology.
• Jasper Howard, Monument, a 2017 graduate of Palmer Ridge High School, Columbia College, New York City. Howard is a junior majoring in East Asian languages and culture (Japan).
• Saylor Sargent, Monument, Fort Lewis College, Durango.
• Jasmine Keyes, Colorado Springs (80921), Fort Lewis College.
• Drew Wichert, Colorado Springs (80921), Fort Lewis College.
• Kyle Wichert, Colorado Springs (80921), Fort Lewis College.
TRI-LAKES AREA STUDENTS GRADUATE FROM FORT LEWIS COLLEGE
Two Tri-Lakes area students were among about 200 who graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango on Dec. 20. They are Emily Herrick of Colorado Springs (80921) and Jennifer Tarwater of Monument.