AREA STUDENTS GRADUATE COLLEGE

The following Tri-Lakes area students have graduated from their respective colleges and universities:

  • Michelle Spires of Colorado Springs (80921) graduated from Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, with a master's degree in applied psychology on May 21.
  • Steven Novotny of Monument graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta with a master's degree in computer science on May 1.
  • Harrison Hornung of Monument graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering on May 1.
  • Catherine Witt of Colorado Springs (80921) graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta with a master's degree in electrical and computer engineering on May 1.

  • Daniel McIntosh of Black Forest (80908) graduated from the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. with a master’s degree in business administration.

  • Harper Kral of Monument graduated from Colorado College with a degree in organismal biology and ecology.

  • Clayton Hurford of Monument graduated from the University of San Diego in San Diego with a bachelor's degree in computer science. Hurford graduated cum laude.

  • Joshua A. Haddad of northern Colorado Springs (80921) and Codi Inloes-Williams of Palmer Lake graduated from Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Haddad earned a bachelor's degree in financial management and Inloes-Williams earned a master's degree in wildlife and fisheries biology.

AREA STUDENTS EARN UNIVERSITY HONORS 

The following Tri-Lakes area students have earned various honors at their respective universities:

  • Jillian McGann of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at The University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.
  • Emily Scott of northern Colorado Springs (80921) was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M.
  • Samuel Wells of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind.
  • Caroline Rogers of Monument was named tothe spring 2020 Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
  • Cameron Schwartz of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
  • Chase Walkes of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.
  • Natalie Merrill, Ashley Abbink and Jackson Miller, all of northern Colorado Springs (80921), were named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Mai-Thy Nguyen and Frank Buchman, both of Monument, were named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

  • Tiffanie Nash of USAFA was named to the fall 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Va.

  • Megan Manst of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.

  • Kevin Eells of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List or Merit List at Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y.

