AREA STUDENTS GRADUATE COLLEGE
The following Tri-Lakes area students have graduated from their respective colleges and universities:
- Michelle Spires of Colorado Springs (80921) graduated from Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, with a master's degree in applied psychology on May 21.
- Steven Novotny of Monument graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta with a master's degree in computer science on May 1.
- Harrison Hornung of Monument graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering on May 1.
- Catherine Witt of Colorado Springs (80921) graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta with a master's degree in electrical and computer engineering on May 1.
Daniel McIntosh of Black Forest (80908) graduated from the University of Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. with a master’s degree in business administration.
Harper Kral of Monument graduated from Colorado College with a degree in organismal biology and ecology.
Clayton Hurford of Monument graduated from the University of San Diego in San Diego with a bachelor's degree in computer science. Hurford graduated cum laude.
Joshua A. Haddad of northern Colorado Springs (80921) and Codi Inloes-Williams of Palmer Lake graduated from Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Haddad earned a bachelor's degree in financial management and Inloes-Williams earned a master's degree in wildlife and fisheries biology.
AREA STUDENTS EARN UNIVERSITY HONORS
The following Tri-Lakes area students have earned various honors at their respective universities:
- Jillian McGann of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at The University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.
- Emily Scott of northern Colorado Springs (80921) was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M.
- Samuel Wells of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind.
- Caroline Rogers of Monument was named tothe spring 2020 Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
- Cameron Schwartz of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
- Chase Walkes of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.
- Natalie Merrill, Ashley Abbink and Jackson Miller, all of northern Colorado Springs (80921), were named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
- Mai-Thy Nguyen and Frank Buchman, both of Monument, were named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
Tiffanie Nash of USAFA was named to the fall 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Va.
Megan Manst of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.
Kevin Eells of Monument was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List or Merit List at Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y.