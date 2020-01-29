MONUMENT STUDENT EARNS BACHELOR'S DEGREE
Blake Coats of Monument received a Bachelor of Business Administration in management during Harding University's fall 2019 commencement ceremony Dec. 14.
Harding University is located in Searcy, Ark.
TRI-LAKES AREA STUDENTS EARN DEAN'S LIST HONORS
Two Tri-Lakes area students have been named to the Dean's Lists at their respective colleges for the fall 2019 semester. They are:
- Carissa Mayo, a Palmer Ridge High School graduate, at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Mayo is majoring in applied math.
- Ashlee Sample, of Monument, at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y.