TRI-LAKES AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO COLLEGE DEAN’S LISTS
Several Tri-Lakes area students have been named to the fall 2019 Dean’s Lists at their respective universities.
They are:
• Michela Argue, of Colorado Springs (80921), a neuroscience major at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa;
• Kyn-Amy Chan, of Colorado Springs (80921), a business analytics and information systems major at the University of Iowa; and
• Kennan Roewer, a sophomore biology major at Grove City College in Grove City, Pa. Kennan is a 2018 graduate of Classical Academy High School and is the son of Ken and Wendi Roewer, of Monument.
GLENEAGLE STUDENT EARNS DEGREE FROM GEORGIA TECH
Albert Brouillette of Colorado Springs (80921) has earned a Master of Science degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Brouillette was one of approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students to earn a degree during Georgia Tech’s 258th commencement exercises in December.