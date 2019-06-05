Twenty-one young women, graduates this year of nine area high schools, have been the selected 2019 Colorado Springs Debutantes, including two from the Tri-Lakes area. They were chosen for school achievements, volunteer activities and contributions to their community, as well as for the community contributions of their families.
The debutantes will be formally presented at the 53rd annual ball during the Christmas season at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. Acquisitions for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College are the traditional philanthropic focus.
The 2019 Tri-Lakes Debutantes are:
• Kristine Cynthia Guy is the daughter of Kevin and Cathlene Guy and the granddaughter of Arthur Guy of Lakewood and the late Patricia Guy and late Dr. Allen and Irene Chew. She graduated from Colorado Springs Early Colleges High School.
• Kaitlyn Marcia MacPherson is the daughter of John and Diane MacPherson and the granddaughter of the late John MacPherson and Marcia Sydenstricker of Monument and the late Robert Ernst. She graduated from Palmer Ridge High School and will attend the University of Alabama.