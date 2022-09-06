Editor’s note: Monument Police Department was unable to provide a list of incidents in the 80132 ZIP code for Aug. 24-31 by press time.
Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdamyneighborhoodupdate.net" target="_blank">te.net Aug. 24-31. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
DUI, Ridgeline Drive at Voyager Parkway, Aug. 24, 10:55 p.m.
Drugs, 9400 block of Federal Drive, Aug. 25, 7:56 p.m.
Traffic accident, New Farm Lane at New Life Drive, Aug. 26, 4:20 p.m.
Vehicle impound, 11300 block of Nahcolite Drive, Aug. 26, 8:19 p.m.
Theft, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, Aug. 27, 10:57 a.m.
Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Aug. 27, 12:22 p.m.
Kidnapping, 1100 block of Interquest Parkway, Aug. 27, 5:48 p.m.
Robbery, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, Aug. 28, 11:51 p.m.
Traffic accident, Interquest Parkway at Voyager Parkway, Aug. 30, 3:32 p.m.