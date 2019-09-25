The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 10-16. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 13600 block Kitty Joe Court, Sept. 11, 1:42 p.m.
• Theft, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 12, 12:48 p.m.
• Burglary, 11300 block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 12, 3:16 p.m.
• Theft, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 12, 3:40 p.m.
• Theft, 13400 block Bass Pro Drive, Sept. 13, 11:22 a.m.
• Death, 1300 block Vine Cliff Heights, Sept. 15, 7:41 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1000 block Milano Point, Sept. 16, 6:33 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 11-17. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Hit and Run, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 11, 3:55 p.m.
• Burglary, 15000 block Terazzo Drive, Sept. 11, 10:21 p.m.
• Unattended Death, 15800 block Agate Creek Drive, Sept. 12, 5:30 a.m.
• Assault, 700 block Baptist Road, Sept. 14, 9:56 a.m.
• Trespassing, Leather Chaps Drive and Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.
• Motor Vehicle Theft Recovery, 1400 block Cipriani Loop, Sept. 17, 12:40 a.m.