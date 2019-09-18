The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 3-9. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Wanderlust Point, Sept. 3, 6:29 p.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Sept. 4, 1:27 a.m.
• Assault, 1000 block Milano Point, Sept. 4, 8:37 a.m.
• Fraud, 12200 block Jones Park Court, Sept. 5, 6:41 p.m.
• Fraud, 13100 block Diamond Edge Way, Sept. 6, 3:19 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2000 block Coldstone Way, Sept. 6, 10:05 p.m.
• Theft, 13400 block Cedarville Way, Sept. 7, 4:06 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Diamond Rim Drive, Sept. 7, 11:45 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Wanderlust Point, Sept. 8, 1:47 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1100 block Dream Lake Court, Sept. 9, 10:55 a.m.
• Burglary, Jet Stream Drive/New Life Drive, Sept. 9, 7:53 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 4-10. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 4, 11:20 a.m.
• Controlled Substance, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 5, 1:05 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Windy Creek Drive, Sept. 6, 10:51 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 1100 block Synthes Ave., Sept. 6, 3:51 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 7, 7:04 a.m.
• Controlled Substance, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 7, 10:49 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 7, 10:49 p.m.
• Domestic Problem, 300 block Oxbow Drive, Sept. 8, 12:29 p.m.
• Damaged Property, 300 block Beacon Lite Road, Sept. 9, 8:52 a.m.
• Assault, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Sept. 9, 11:27 a.m.
• Pornography, Kettle Valley Way, Sept. 9, 9:07 p.m.
• Theft, 200 block Beacon Lite Road, Sept. 10, 11:37 a.m.