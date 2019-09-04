The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 20-26. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 2100 block Silver Creek Drive, Aug. 21, 4:56 p.m.
• Harassment, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Aug. 22, 11:13 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 12700 block Voyager Parkway, Aug. 23, 6:52 p.m.
• Assault, 200 block Kaycee Case Place, Aug. 24, 7:55 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Aug. 24, 8:10 a.m.
• Assault, 12200 block Voyager Parkway, Aug. 24, 11:50 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 21-27. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Damaged Property, 100 block Washington St., Aug. 21, 9:27 a.m.
• Forgery, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 21, 3 p.m.
• Disorderly Conduct, 15000 block Split Creek Drive, Aug. 21, 11:05 p.m.
• Trespassing, 16600 block Mystic Canyon Drive, Aug. 22, 12:47 a.m.
• Found Property, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 23, 8:38 a.m.
• Warrant Service, 400 block W. Highway 105, Aug. 23, 1:24 p.m.
• Warrant Service, Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive, Aug. 23, 2:17 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 23, 2:17 p.m.
• Assault, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 23, 8:21 p.m.
• Warrant Service, Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive, Aug. 24, 8:59 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Aug. 24, 7:53 p.m.
• Theft, 260 block W. Highway 105, Aug. 24, 8:21 p.m.
• Fraud, 700 block W. Baptist Road, Aug. 24, 8:45 p.m.
• Theft, 0 block Pistol Creek Drive, Aug. 25, 5:56 a.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block Night Blue Circle, Aug. 25, 11:14 a.m.
• Fraud, 1000 block Night Blue Circle, Aug. 25, 12:57 a.m.
• Burglary, 17800 block White Marble Drive, Aug. 25, 2:14 p.m.