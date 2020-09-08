The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 25-31. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Weapons Violation, 13000 Block Crane Canyon Loop, Aug. 25, 12:42 a.m.
• Assault, 13800 Block Antelope Pass Place, Aug. 26, 8:45 a.m.
• Theft, 13500 Block Meadowgrass Drive, Aug. 28, 9:14 a.m.
• Driving Under the Influence North Gate Blvd./Voyager Parkway, Aug. 28, 10:23 a.m.
• Disturbance, Meadowgrass Drive/North Gate Blvd., Aug. 29, 11:17 p.m.
• Abandoned Vehicle, 400 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Aug. 31, 11:55 a.m.
• Lost Property, 2300 Block Ledgewood Drive, Aug. 31, 8:23 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Miscellaneous, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 26, 9:08 p.m.
• Assault, 500 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 26, 12:44 p.m.
• Assault, 1300 block Baptist Road, Aug. 27, 9:13 a.m.
• Burglary, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 28, 9:16 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Agate Drive, Aug. 28, 12:32 p.m.
• Assault, 800 block Tailings Drive, Aug. 29, 11:54 a.m.
• DUI, 1400 block Cipriani Loop, Aug. 30, 10:25 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 31, 7:26 a.m.
• Trespassing, 19000 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 31, 1:11 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Aug. 31, 3:15 p.m.
• Process Service, 900 block Baptist Road, Sept. 1, 3:50 p.m.