The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 24-30. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Burglary, 13200 Block Cedarville Way, Aug. 26, 6:24 a.m.
Burglary, 1700 Block Turnbull Drive, Aug. 26, 8:37 a.m.
Burglary, 700 Block Diamond Rim Drive, Aug. 26, 8:41 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 300 Block Fox Run Circle, Aug. 26, 4:11 p.m.
Theft, 1200 Block Peloton Point, Aug. 27, 1:55 a.m.
Burglary, 11700 Block Spectacular Bid Circle, Aug. 27, 8:58 a.m.
Burglary, 12200 Block Voyager Parkway, Aug. 28, 6:30 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1300 Block Republic Drive, Aug. 29, 11:29 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 9800 Block Federal Drive, Aug. 29, 6:16 p.m.
Assault, 13400 Block Crane Canyon Loop, Aug. 29, 10:42 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 25-31. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Assist Other Agency, 19000 block Monument Hill Drive, Aug. 25, 11:16 p.m.
Theft, 600 block Trumbull Lane, Aug. 26, 9:54 a.m.
Warrant Service, West Colorado Highway 105/Woodmoor Drive, Aug. 26, 11:52 a.m.
Traffic, Jackson Creek Parkway/Leather Chaps Drive, Aug. 27, 11:17 p.m.
Warrant Service, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, Aug. 28, 6:07 a.m.
Controlled Substance, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, Aug. 28, 6:07 a.m.
Assault, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 28, 9:52 p.m.
Assault, 2000 block Lake of the Rockies, Aug. 29, 10:56 a.m.
Traffic, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 29, 1:34 p.m.
Damaged Property, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 29, 12:48 p.m.
DUI, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 29, 9:09 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 600 block Colorado Highway 105, Aug. 30, 11:50 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, Interstate 25 Mile Marker 161 Northbound Off Ramp, Aug. 30, 12:10 p.m.
Theft, 600 block Colorado Highway 105, Aug. 31, 7:54 a.m.