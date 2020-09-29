The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 15-21. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Robbery, 100 Block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 15, 2:26 p.m.
• Disturbance, 2500 Block Crooked Vine Court, Sept. 16, 8:26 a.m.
• Theft, 100 Block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 17, 12:22 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 16-22. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Warrant Service, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Sept. 16, 12:01 p.m.
• Assault, 15000 block Colorado Central Way, Sept. 16, 10:33 p.m.
• Damaged Property, 500 block Beacon Lite Road, Sept. 17, 10:01 p.m.
• Violation of Protection Order, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 19, 1:57 a.m.
• Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway/Leather Chaps Drive, Sept. 22, 1:51 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 22, 2:20 p.m.
• Possession of Controlled Substance, 17000 block Lake Side Drive, Sept. 22, 4:11 p.m.