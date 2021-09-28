The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 14-20. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Domestic Violence, 13300 Block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 15, 5:04 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 700 Block Copper Center Parkway, Sept. 16, 8:55 a.m.
Burglary, 13700 Block Narrowleaf Place, Sept. 18, 6:15 p.m.
Assault, 2000 Block Zenato Court, Sept. 18, 7:04 p.m.
Fraud, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Sept. 20, 12:10 p.m.
Fraud, 1500 Block Lily Lake Drive, Sept. 20, 1:19 p.m.
Death, 1100 Block Mount Estes Drive, Sept. 20, 2:39 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 15-21. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Warrant Service, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 15, 12:59 a.m.
Obstruct Police, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 15, 1:03 a.m.
Warrant Service, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 15, 12:59 a.m.
Assist other Agency, 300 block Buttonwood Place, Sept. 15, 11:16 a.m.
Warrant Service, 1200 block W. Baptist Road, Sept. 16, 4:21 a.m.
Controlled Substance, 1200 block W. Baptist Road, Sept. 16, 4:21 a.m.
Controlled Substance, 1200 block W. Baptist Road, Sept. 16, 10:13 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Sept. 17, 3:13 p.m.
Assault, 200 block Mountain View, Sept. 18, 4:47 p.m.
Warrant Service 200 block Front St., Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
Animal Calls, Lazy Cat Lane/Mountain Mist Drive, Sept. 18, 7:37 p.m.
Warrant Service, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 10:56 p.m.
Obstruct Police, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 18, 10:56 p.m.
Assault, 16000 block Jackson Creek, Sept. 19, 7:00 p.m.
DUI, 200 block Mitchell, Sept. 19, 3:23 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, Sept. 20, 3:56 p.m.
Theft, 100 block Pewter Lane, Sept. 20, 6:20 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Pt., Sept. 21, 6:30 a.m.