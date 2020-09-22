The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 8-14. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 1100 Block Spectrum Loop, Sept. 10, 8:56 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 10, 11:22 a.m.
• Disturbance, 13000 Block Bass Pro Drive, Sept. 12, 1:12 p.m.
• Animal, 1700 Block Redbank Drive, Sept. 13, 7:58 a.m.
• Disturbance, 500 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Sept. 13, 7:36 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 10-15. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Damaged Property, 500 block Beacon Lite Road, Sept. 10, 11:39 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 500 block Highway 105, Sept. 10, 4:44 p.m.
• Fraud, 200 block Candletree Circle, Sept. 12, 11:46 a.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forrest Point, Sept. 12, 6:25 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 14, 7:49 a.m.
• Trespassing, 300 block Oxbow Drive, Sept. 15, 7:53 a.m.
• Theft, 400 block Talus Road, Sept. 15, 10:02 a.m.
• Theft, 300 blockk Oxbow Drive, Sept. 15, 1:32 p.m.
• Theft, 1700 block Peak Prairie Lane, Sept. 15, 6:32 p.m.
• DUI, 500 block Beacon Lite Road, Sept. 15, 7:57 p.m.