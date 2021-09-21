The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 7-13. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Theft, 2500 Block Crooked Vine Court, Sept. 7, 5:28 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 8, 1:52 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Sept. 9, 9:33 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1300 Block Republic Drive, Sept. 9, 1:07 p.m.
Robbery, 2600 Block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 9, 8:11 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Sept. 10, 11:09 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Sept. 10, 1:05 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Sept. 10, 5:09 p.m.
Burglary, 1600 Block Old Ranch Road, Sept. 12, 10:22 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 8-13. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Pkwy/Leather Chaps Drive, Sept. 8, 12:45 p.m.
Criminal Traffic Violation, Woodmoor Drive/Monument Hill Road, Sept. 8, 13:35 p.m.
Theft, 16000 Block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 9, 1:53 p.m.
Assist other Agency, 1000 Block W. Baptist Road, 3:59 p.m.
Assault, 16000 Denver Pacific Drive, Sept. 9, 9 :40 p.m.
Warrant Service, 400 Block Colorado Highway 105, Sept. 10, 12:56 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, 300 Block Gleneagle Gate View, Sept. 10, 9:12 a.m.
Assault, 15000 Block Dawson Creek Drive, Sept. 10, 6:51 p.m.
Theft, 200 Block W. Colorado Highway 105, Sept. 11, 7:07 p.m.
Damaged Property, 400 Beacon Lite Road, Sept. 11, 9:32 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Baptist Road/I-25 Southbound On-Ramp, Sept. 12, 12:51 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Harness Road/Bowstring Road, Sept. 13, 8:53 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, 200 Block East Colorado Highway 105, 12:41 p.m.
Theft, 15000 Block Monument Ridge Court, Sept. 13, 2:10 p.m.
Criminal Traffic Violation, 17000 Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 13, 3:57 p.m.
Assault, 17000 Mountain Lake Drive, Sept. 13, 6:32 p.m.