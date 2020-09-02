The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 18-24. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Trespassing, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Aug. 18, 1:06 p.m.
• Fraud, 2000 Block Bent Creek Drive, Aug. 18, 2:20 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 Block Toscana Heights, Aug. 19, 5:17 p.m.
• Theft, 1700 Block Jet Stream Drive, Aug. 23, 11:53 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 Block Jet Stream Drive, Aug. 24, 11:12 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 19-25. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 700 block Baptist Road, Aug. 19, 1:45 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Buffalo Valley Path, Aug. 19, 4:25 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 21, 1:04 p.m.
• Fraud, 17000 block Mining Way, Aug. 21, 11:09 a.m.
• Possession, 18000 block Pebble Beach Way, Aug. 22, 2:08 a.m.
• Warrant Service, 1000 block Baptist Road, Aug. 24, 6:15 p.m.
Fraud, 1200 block Paula Circle, Aug. 25, 11:21 a.m.