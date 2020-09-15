The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 1-7. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary-Auto, North Gate Blvd./Voyager Parkway, Sept. 1, 4:21 a.m.
• Burglary, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Sept. 3, 12:18 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 Block Firenze Heights, Sept. 3, 4:58 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 12100 Block Piledriver Way, Sept. 3, 12:41 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11300 Block Nahcolite Point, Sept. 4, 2:17 a.m.
• Trespassing, 1300 Block Republic Drive, Sept. 6, 12:25 a.m.
• Burglary, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 6, 3:57 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Sept. 6, 8:21 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 12200 Voyager Parkway, Sept. 7, 1:02 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 1100 Block Middle Creek Parkway, Sept. 7, 8:59 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 1-8. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 2, 2:37 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Curled Oak Drive, Sept. 3, 7:20 a.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Sept. 6, 6:31 p.m.
• Controlled Substance, 17000 block Leather Chaps Drive, Sept. 6, 10:39 p.m.
• Death, 15000 block James Gate Place, Sept. 7, 6:37 p.m.
• Forgery, 100 block Baptist Road, Sept. 8, 1:11 p.m.