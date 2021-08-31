Information on crime incidents within the 80921 ZIP code from myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 17-23 was not available this week.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Aug. 18-24. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Trespassing, 600 block Burke Hollow Drive, Aug. 18, 8:24 a.m.
Theft, 15000 block Brindle Ridge Drive, Aug. 18, 9:25 a.m.
Traffic Accident, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Aug. 20, 9:03 a.m.
Theft, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 20, 9:15 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Aug. 20, 9:15 a.m.
Forgery, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Aug. 20, 1:39 p.m.
Warrant Service, 1200 block W. Baptist Road, Aug. 20, 9:36 p.m.
Warrant Service, 400 block Colorado Highway 105, Aug. 21, 12:16 a.m.
DUI, 900 block W. Baptist Road, Aug. 21, 1:08 a.m.
Warrant Service, Roaming Elk/Treasure Seeker, Aug. 21, 8:28 a.m.
Obstructing Police, 100 block N. Washington St., August 21, 11:00 AM
DUI, 2100 block Third St., Aug. 22, 7:27 a.m.
Assault, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 23, 8:06 p.m.