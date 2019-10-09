The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 24-30. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 2400 block Fieldbrook Court, Sept. 24, 12:57 p.m.
• Harassment, 1100 block Mount Estes Drive, Sept. 25, 5:02 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 26, 3:52 p.m.
• Burglary, 1300 block Almagre Peak Drive, Sept. 29, 9:21 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 12500 block Chianti Court, Sept. 29, 10:22 a.m.
• Burglary, 2400 block Cinnabar Road, Sept. 30, 4:28 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 1. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 26, 2:19 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 26, 3:25 p.m.
• Property for Destruction, 600 block of Beacon Lite Road, Sept. 27, 10:15 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 15000 block of Dawson Creek Drive, Sept. 27, 12:31 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 29, 6:38 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 200 block of Second St., Sept 29, 8:23 a.m.
• Burglary, 15000 block of Dawson Creek Drive, Sept. 30, 12:52 a.m.
• Protection Order Violation, 16000 block of Old Forest Point, Sept. 30, 8:07 a.m.
• Controlled Substance, 16000 block of Pawnee Valley Trail, Oct. 1, 12:54 a.m.
• Theft, 600 block of Highway 105, Oct. 1, 7:35 a.m.
• Assault, 300 block of Buttonwood Place, Oct. 1, 9:53 p.m.