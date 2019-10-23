The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 8-14. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary – Auto, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, Oct. 8, 6:34 a.m.
• Fraud, 1400 block Lookout Springs Drive, Oct. 8, 9:45 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1000 block Milano Point, Oct. 8, 2:47 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, Oct. 8, 3:21 p.m.
• Theft, 100 block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 9, 12:20 a.m.
• Assault, 1500 block Peregrine Vista Heights, Oct. 9, 9:04 p.m.
• Theft, 1900 block Bent Creek Drive, Oct. 10, 2:30 a.m.
• Harassment, 13900 block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 12, 10:50 a.m.
• Burglary, 13800 block Antelope Pass Place, Oct. 13, 3:02 a.m.
• Theft, 13400 block Cedarville Way, Oct. 13, 4:45 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 9-15. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 1100 block Baptist Road, Oct. 11, 1:27 p.m.
• Burglary, 700 block Mesa Creek Drive, Oct. 12, 11:49 a.m.
• Theft, 300 block Second St., Oct. 12, 3:58 p.m.
• Runaway, 400 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 13, 6:58 p.m.
• Missing Person, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 13, 10:20 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 15, 9:57 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 15, 5:25 p.m.
• Runaway, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Oct. 15, 11:14 p.m.