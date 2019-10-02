The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 17-23. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 12300 block Oracle Blvd., Sept. 18, 9:43 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Sept. 18, 11:26 p.m.
• Burglary, 13100 block Canyons Edge Drive, Sept. 20, 9:31 a.m.
• Robbery, 1800 block Jet Stream Drive, Sept. 20, 12:33 p.m.
• Burglary, 2000 block Walnut Creek Court, Sept. 20, 2:31 p.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block Barbaro Terrace, Sept. 22, 12:09 a.m.
• Theft, 100 block Spectrum Loop, Sept. 22, 6:55 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 block Firenze Heights, Sept. 23, 9:05 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 18-24. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 150 block Front St., Sept. 18, 2:30 p.m.
• Assault, 16000 block Thunder Cat Way, Sept. 18, 7:15 p.m.
• Assault, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 18, 8:42 p.m.
• Runaway, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 18, 8:45 p.m.
• Fraud, 16000 block Windy Creek Drive, Sept. 19, 2:05 p.m.
• Theft, 200 block W. Highway 105, Sept. 23, 4:15 p.m.
• Burglary, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 23, 8:16 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 24, 11:24 a.m.
• Theft, 1200 block W. Baptist Road, Sept. 24, 10:17 a.m.