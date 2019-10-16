The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 1-7. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 2100 block Coldstone Way, Oct. 1, 9:48 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Oct. 2, 10:11 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Milano Point, Oct. 2, 8:53 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 900 block Fire Rock Place, Oct. 3, 4:25 a.m.
• Theft, 100 block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 3, 2:30 p.m.
• Theft, 11200 block Cold Creek View, Oct. 3, 5:29 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, E Pikes Peak Ave./N Union Blvd., Oct. 4, 12:15 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1600 block Oakmont Drive, Oct. 4, 12:31 p.m.
• Burglary, 12700 block Barossa Valley Road, Oct. 4, 3:15 p.m.
• Burglary, 12700 block Pensador Drive, Oct. 6, 9:20 a.m.
• Robbery, 2000 block Ripple Ridge Road, Oct. 6, 4:48 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 2-8. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 600 block Highway 105, Oct. 2, 8:35 a.m.
• Controlled Substance, I-25, Oct. 3, 4:59 a.m.
• Burglary, 200 block Washington St., Oct. 3, 4:04 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Oct. 6, 8 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 8, 5:59 p.m.
• Theft, 1070 block W. Baptist Road, Oct. 8, 7:33 p.m.