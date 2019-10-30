The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 15-21. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary, 12300 block Stanley Canyon Road, Oct. 15, 11:47 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1500 block Peregrine Vista Heights, Oct. 16, 5:19 p.m.
• Robbery, 13000 block Bass Pro Drive, Oct. 17, 1:08 p.m.
• Robbery, 13000 block Bass Pro Drive, Oct. 17, 1:47 p.m.
• Theft, 13800 block Antelope Pass Place, Oct. 17, 1:58 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Oct. 20, 1:06 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 block Interquest Parkway, Oct. 20, 9:48 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 13400 block Bass Pro Drive, Oct. 21, 8:27 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1000 block Argosy Court, Oct. 21, 8:50 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 block Jet Stream Drive, Oct. 21, 2:58 p.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.