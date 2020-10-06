The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 15-21. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary-Auto, 1900 Block Snowflake Drive, Sept. 23, 1:35 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 200 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Sept. 23, 3:24 p.m.
• Disturbance, 12200 Block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 23, 8:14 p.m.
• Shots Fired, 11500 Block Spectacular Bid Circle, Sept. 24, 7:24 p.m.
• Burglary, 1300 Block Republic Drive, Sept. 25, 7:13 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Clayhouse Drive, Sept. 25, 9:10 a.m.
• Harassment, 1200 Block Dream Lake Court, Sept. 25, 2:14 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Clayhouse Drive, Sept. 26, 10:59 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 2000 Block Ever Red Court, Sept. 28, 6:06 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 Block Firenze Heights, Sept. 28, 7:18 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 28, 9:32 a.m.
• Burglary, 1300 Block Almagre Peak Drive, Sept. 28, 6:25 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 12600 Block Chianti Court, Sept. 28, 6:41 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 23-29. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Stolen Vehicle, 400 block Colorado 105, Sept. 23, 1:39 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 200 block Colorado 105, Sept. 23, 5:18 p.m.
• Lost Property, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 24, 1:10 p.m.
• Fraud, 16000 block Buffalo Valley Path, Sept. 24, 3:03 p.m.
• Obstruct Police, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 25, 2:40 p.m.
• Theft, 600 block Colorado 105, September 26, 10:35 a.m.
• Traffic Accident, Baptist Road/Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 26, 10:53 a.m.
• Trespassing, 16000 block Buffalo Valley Path, Sept. 28, 12:45 p.m.