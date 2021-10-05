The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 21-27. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Theft-Vehicle, 1600 Block Wildwood Pass Drive, Sept. 22, 8:44 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 23, 12:24 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 23, 12:45 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 11000 Block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 24, 1:03 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 600 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Sept. 25, 12:19 a.m.
Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Sept. 26, 2:25 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 900 Block Salmon Pond Way, Sept. 26, 6:51 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 22-28. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Found Property, 1400 block Cipriani Loop, Sept. 22, 10:06 a.m.
Theft, 1700 block Peak Prairie Lane, Sept. 23, 12:20 p.m.
Theft, 15000 block Monument Ridge Court, Sept. 24, 6:54 a.m.
DUI, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 25, 1:08 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, 18000 block Martingale Road, Sept. 25, 11:02 a.m.
Assault, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Sept. 25, 8:14 p.m.
Assault, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 25, 11:27 p.m.
Obstruct Justice, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 26, 12:54 a.m.
Warrant Service, Interstate-25/County Line Road, Sept. 26, 12:52 p.m.
Warrant Service, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Sept. 28, 3:14 p.m.