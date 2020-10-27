The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 13-19. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary-Auto, 12600 Block Chianti Court, Oct. 13, 2:51 a.m.
• Suspicious Circumstances, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 13, 9:49 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 13, 3 p.m.
• Harassment, 700 Block Spectrum Loop, Oct. 13, 3:13 p.m.
• Sex Registrant Compliance, 13700 Block Narrowleaf Drive, Oct. 16, 8:16 a.m.
• Animal, Old North Gate Road/Silverton Road, Oct. 16, 8:40 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 16, 12:25 p.m.
• Suspicious Circumstances, 1100 Block Middle Creek Parkway, Oct. 16, 2:20 p.m.
• Drugs, 2300 Block Diamond Creek Drive, Oct. 16, 9:20 p.m.
• Suspicious Person, 1100 Block Middle Creek Parkway, Oct. 17, 10:28 p.m.
• Suspicious Vehicle, 12500 Block Woodruff Drive, Oct. 18, 8:27 a.m.
• Harassment, 13800 Block Antelope Pass Place, Oct. 19, 6:24 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 14-20. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 14, 3:22 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, Highway 105 and Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 16, 10:50 a.m.
• Found Property, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 17, 11:38 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, West Highway 105, Oct. 20, 7:34 a.m.
• Trespassing, 500 block Highway 105, Oct. 20, 11:49 a.m.
• Traffic Accident, Highway 105/Washington St., Oct. 20, 4:26 p.m.