The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 12-18. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Burglary, 2700 Block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 13, 12:43 p.m.
Assault, 1000 Block Middle Creek Parkway, Oct. 14, 4:47 p.m.
Fraud, 13200 Block Honey Run Way, Oct. 15, 3:31 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9800 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 17, 9:31 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9800 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 17, 10:02 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, Oct. 17, 11:10 p.m.
Death, 12200 Block Woodmont Drive, Oct. 18, 9:14 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 12900 Block Brookhill Drive, Oct. 18, 9:24 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 13-19. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Fraud, 400 block Saber Creek Drive, Oct. 13, 2:37 p.m.
DUI, 400 block Colorado Highway West 105, Oct. 13, 8:56 p.m.
Warrant Service, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 14, 1:52 a.m.
Harassment, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Oct. 14, 9:15 a.m.
Theft, 600 block Colorado Highway West 105, Oct. 14, 2:13 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 14, 9:17 p.m.
Warrant Service, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 14, 9:17 p.m.
Theft, 16000 Corkbark Terrace, Oct. 15, 6:47 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block Leather Chaps Drive, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Assist Other Agency, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 16, 1:58 a.m.
Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway/Lyons Tail Road, Oct. 16, 2:14 p.m.
Assist Other Agency, Beacon Lite Road/Colorado Highway 105, Oct. 16, 10:48 p.m.
Assault, 300 block Fourth St, Oct. 17, 1:24 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, Interstate 25 North Mile Marker 163, Oct. 17, 3:21 a.m.
Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 18, 7:38 a.m.
Fraud, 100 block Talus Road, Oct. 18, 8:46 a.m.
Assist other Agency, 17000 block Snowwood Drive, Oct. 18, 11:25 p.m.
Criminal Traffic Violation, Leather Chaps/Creekside drives, Oct. 19, 8:41 a.m.