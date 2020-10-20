The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 6-12. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 6, 9:33 a.m.
• Welfare Check, 13900 Block Windboy Oaks Road, Oct. 6, 10:47 p.m.
• Followup, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 7, 12:56 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2700 Block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 8, 2:46 a.m.
• Harassment, 13800 Block Antelope Pass Place, Oct. 11, 7:17 p.m.
• Driving Under the Influence, 13500 Block Meadowgrass Drive, Oct. 11, 9:41 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 7-13. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Missing Person, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 7, 9:13 a.m.
• Traffic Accident, Baptist Road/Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 7, 10:39 a.m.
• Assist Other Agency, Interquest Parkway/I-25, Oct. 8, 9:19 p.m.
• Assist Other Agency, 600 block Highway 105, Oct. 9, 11:32 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 400 block N. Washington St., Oct. 10, 10:13 a.m.
• DUI, 600 block Highway 105, Oct. 10, 1:24 p.m.
• Theft, 800 block Washington St, Oct. 10, 12:56 p.m.
• Traffic (Criminal Violation), I-25/Hwy 105, Oct. 12, 5:48 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 13, 8:45 p.m.
• Controlled Substance, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 13, 8:45 p.m.