The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 5-11. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Theft, 1100 Block Glengary Place, Oct. 5, 7:46 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 10600 Block Hiker Peak View, Oct. 6, 3:26 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Bridle Oaks Lane, Oct. 7, 7:31 a.m.
Fraud, 13700 Block Lazy Creek Road, Oct. 7, 5:58 p.m.
Fraud, 11200 Block Nahcolite Point, Oct. 8, 9:08 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 9, 8:35 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 9, 9:20 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 10600 Block Hiker Peak View, Oct. 9, 7:49 p.m.
Theft, 200 Block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 9, 8:05 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 10, 8:29 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 11, 10 a.m.
Civil Matter, 300 Block Fox Run Circle, Oct. 11, 2:46 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2300 Block Coyote Crest View, Oct. 11, 8:47 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 6-12. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Stolen Vehicle, 200 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 6, 8:33 a.m.
Traffic Accident, Interstate 25 Northbound Ramp/Baptist Road, Oct. 6, 11:29 a.m.
Assault, 17000 block Gypsum Canyon Court, Oct. 7, 8:39 a.m.
Warrant Service, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 7, 8:44 p.m.
Obstruct Police, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 7, 8:44 p.m.
Obstruct Justice, 2600 block Lake of the Rockies Drive, Oct. 8, 6:12 p.m.
Warrant Service, Mile Marker 160 Southbound Interstate 25, Oct. 9, 3:02 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block Leather Chaps Drive, Oct. 10, 11:01 a.m.
Theft, 700 block Colorado West 105, 1:46 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 10, 4:07 p.m.
Assist Other Agency, 200 block Front St., Oct. 12, 6:40 a.m.