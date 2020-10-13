The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 29-Oct. 5. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Subject with Weapon, 12300 Block Oracle Blvd., Sept. 29, 3:59 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11300 Block Nahcolite Point, Sept. 29, 8:17 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, Sept. 30, 12:15 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, Sept. 30, 6:45 p.m.
• Fraud, 12700 Block Pensador Drive, Oct. 2, 1:26 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 12500 Block Hawk Stone Drive, Oct. 4, 9:33 a.m.
• Trespassing, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 4, 9:59 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 700 Block Brambleberry, Oct. 4, 10:27 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Fraud, 17000 block Lapis Court, Sept. 30, 3:32 p.m.
• Littering, Jackson Creek Parkway/Blevins Buckle Trail, Oct. 2, 10:23 a.m.
• Trespassing, 500 block Colorado 105, Oct. 6, 4:09 p.m.
• Assault, 15000 block Split Creek Drive, Oct. 6, 10:41 p.m.