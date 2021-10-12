The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 28-Oct. 4. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Fraud, 1900 Block Walnut Creek Court, Sept. 28, 2021 8:45, p.m.
Theft, 1300 Block Republic Drive, Sept. 29, 2021, 7:34 a.m.
Robbery, 1300 Block Republic Drive, Sept. 30, 2021, 4:32 p.m.
Fraud, 13300 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 1, 2021, 4:39 p.m.
Robbery, 10900 Block New Allegiance Drive, Oct. 1, 2021, 6:20 p.m.
Theft, 1100 Block Middle Creek Parkway, Oct. 2, 2021, 2 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 100 Block Spectrum Loop, Oct. 3, 2021, 5 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 3, 2021, 7:37 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Sept. 29-Oct. 5. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Burglary, 500 block N. Jefferson St., Sept. 29, 6:16 a.m.
Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Sept. 29, 2:05 p.m.
Warrant Service, 900 block W. Baptist Road, Sept. 30, 5:35 p.m.
Controlled Substance, 900 block W. Baptist Road, Sept. 30, 5:35 p.m.
Controlled Substance, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Oct. 1, 10:12 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Leather Chaps Drive/Bowstring Road, Oct. 3, 1:45 a.m.
Warrant Service 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Oct. 3, 9:29 p.m.
Controlled Substance, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Oct. 3, 9:29 p.m.
Theft, 400 block Colorado Highway 105 West, Oct. 4, 11:06 a.m.