The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 22-28. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary, 12800 block Rockbridge Circle, Oct. 22, 12:10 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 13000 block Rockbridge Circle, Oct. 22, 2:39 p.m.
• Burglary, 12500 block Woodruff Drive, Oct. 22, 4:02 p.m.
• Burglary, 13100 block Diamond Edge Way, Oct. 22, 6:59 p.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Oct. 22, 7:50 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Oct. 23, 8:17 p.m.
• Harassment, 13400 block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 24, 1:19 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 24, 1:26 p.m.
• Fraud, 1400 block Almagre Peak Drive, Oct. 25, 12:07 p.m.
• Fraud, 12300 block Bandon Drive, Oct. 25, 5:31 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 2800 block Cinnabar Road, Oct. 26, 2:22 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 16-26. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Old Forest Poing, Oct. 16, 12:12 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Park Trail Drove, Oct. 16, 8:24 a.m.
• Assault, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 17, 9:34 P p.m.
• Assault, 600 block Highway 105, Oct. 17, 9:34 p.m.
• Burglary, 16000 block Misty Rain Court, Oct. 18, 9:40 a.m.
• Theft, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, Oct. 18, 8:41 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle Recovery, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 19, 1:43 a.m.
• Assault, 1400 block Cipriani Loop, Oct. 20, 9:53 p.m.
• Theft, Baptist Road and Sanctuary Rim Drive, Oct. 21, 10:52 a.m.
• Suspicious Activity, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 23, 11:39 a.m.
• Warrant Service, Second Street and Santa Fe Trail, Oct. 23, 2:36 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 25, 6:23 p.m.
• Weapons Offense, Beacon Lite Road and Colorado 105, Oct. 25, 7:11 p.m.
• Fraud, 1600 block Summerglow Lane, Oct. 26, 2:53 p.m.