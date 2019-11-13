The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 29-Nov. 4. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 1700 block Jet Stream Drive, Oct. 29, 3:56 p.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Oct. 30, 7:55 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, E. Pikes Peak Ave./N. Prospect St., Oct. 31, 1:04 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Nov. 1, 11:12 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 300 block Raspberry Lane, Oct. 31, 12:36 p.m.
• Theft, 1300 block Paula Circle, Oct. 31, 3:11 p.m.
• Theft, Sanctuary Rim Drive and Snowy Vista Place, Oct. 31, 7:44 p.m.
• Fraud, 200 block N. Washington St., Nov. 1, 11:30 a.m.
• Theft, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Nov. 1, 9:28 p.m.
• Theft, Baptist and Old Denver roads, Nov. 5, 5:57 p.m.