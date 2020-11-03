The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 20-26. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Robbery, 1800 Block Weiskopf Point, Oct. 20, 1:52 p.m.
• Theft, 2300 Block Winstead View, Oct. 21, 8:58 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1000 Block Barbaro Terrace, Oct. 22, 7:17 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 1000 Block Barbaro Terrace, Oct. 22, 8:37 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, Oct. 22, 1:06 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 700 Block Copper Center Parkway, Oct. 24, 1:52 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 21-27. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Oct. 23, 11:38 a.m.
• Assault, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 23, 4 a.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 23, 1:36 p.m.
• Assist Other Agency, Night Blue Circle/Cipriani Loop, Oct. 24, 12:49 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block Baptist Road, Oct. 24, 3:23 p.m.
• Suspicious Activity, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Oct. 24, 3:11 p.m.
• Assault, 17000 block White Marble Drive, Oct. 25, 5:17 p.m.
• Assist Other Agency, Highway 105/Third St., Oct. 26, 8:33 p.m.
• Fraud, 200 block Venison Creek Drive, Oct. 27, 10:23 p.m.