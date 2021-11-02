The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 19-25. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Death, 12200 Block Woodmont Drive, Oct. 18, 9:14 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 12900 Block Brookhill Drive, Oct. 18, 9:24 p.m.
Robbery, 1700 Block Jet Stream Drive, Oct. 20, 8:12 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block Bent Creek Drive, Oct. 22, 9:43 a.m.
Fraud, 100 Block Spectrum Loop, Oct. 22, 1:25 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 11900 Block Hanging Valley Way, Oct. 24, 4:04 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1600 Block Lookout Springs Drive, Oct. 24, 9:40 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1300 Block Hazeline Lake Drive, Oct. 24, 5 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 20-26. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Warrant Service, 1600 block Squadron Drive, Oct. 20, 2:25 a.m.
Fraud, 100 block Squadron Drive, Oct. 20, 2:25 a.m.
Robbery, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 20, 12:50 p.m.
Damaged Property, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 21, 8:59 a.m.
Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 22, 2:07 p.m.
Warrant Service, Colorado Highway 58 South On Ramp, Oct. 21, 8:35 p.m.
Theft, 1400 block Cipriani Loop, Oct. 22, 1:00 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block Leather Chaps Drive, Oct. 22, 8:26 p.m.
DUI, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 23, 1:46 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 23, 4:40 p.m.
Assault, 700 block Century Place, Oct. 24, 12:30 a.m.
Warrant Service, Jackson Creek Parkway/Baptist Road, Oct. 24, 8:07 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway/Baptist Road, Oct. 25, 1:24 p.m.
Obstruct Justice, 300 block Oxbow Drive, Oct. 25, 11:53 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway/W. Higby Road, Oct. 26, 3:01 p.m.
Theft, 100 block Westview Drive, Oct. 26, 3:36 p.m.