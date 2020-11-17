The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Nov. 3-9. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Subject with Weapon, 13800 Block Single Leaf, Nov. 4, 12:40 a.m.
• Alarm, 1900 Block Bent Creek Drive, Nov. 5, 12:48 p.m.
• Noise Complaint, 13000 Block Bass Pro Drive, Nov. 6, 8:34 p.m.
• Disturbance, 13400 Block Bass Pro Drive, Nov. 7, 5:42 p.m.
• Alarm, 1300 Block Diamond Rim Drive, Nov. 9, 4:55 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Nov. 4-10. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Abandoned Vehicle, Struthers and Service Road, Nov. 4, 9:05 a.m.
• Assist Other Agency, 16000 block Old Denver Road, Nov. 5, 2:27 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block West Baptist Road, Nov. 6, 6:57 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block West Baptist Road, Nov. 6, 10:18 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Nov. 6, 10:58 p.m.
• Assist Other Agency, 700 block Century Place, Nov. 6, 7:37 p.m.
• Warrant Service, Jackson Creek Parkway and Harness Road, Nov. 7, 12:27 a.m.
• Warrant Service, 16000 block Jackson Creek Pkwy, Nov. 7, 4:06 a.m.
• Controlled Substance, Jackson Creek Parkway and Harness Road, Nov. 7, 12:27 a.m.
• Warrant Service, 500 block of West Highway 105, Nov. 7, 9:10 p.m.
• Damaged Property, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, Nov. 7, 9:10 p.m.
• Trespassing, 500 block of West Highway 105, Nov. 9, 1:58 p.m.