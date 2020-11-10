The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 27-Nov. 2. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 Block Dream Lake Court, Oct. 28, 12:15 p.m.
• Robbery, 10800 Block New Allegiance Drive, Oct. 29, 8:11 a.m.
• Drunk In Public, Clayhouse Drive/Hawk Stone Drive, Oct. 29, 7:29 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Crooked Vine Court, Oct. 31, 7:27 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 600 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Nov. 2, 7:49 a.m.
• Fraud, 2000 Block Ruffino Drive, Nov. 2, 2:53 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Peregrine Vista Heights, Nov. 2, 11:29 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Burglary, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 28, 1:21 a.m.
• Fraud, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 28, 7:51 a.m.
• Found Property, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 28, 10:03 a.m.
• Warrant Service, Cipriani Loop/White Marble Drive, Oct. 29, 7:59 p.m.
• Assist Other Agency, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 30, 12:14 a.m.
• Traffic Accident, 1500 block Catnap Lane, Oct. 30, 10:59 p.m.
• False Reporting, 1600 block of Old Forest Point, Oct. 31, 12:52 a.m.
• DUI, 17000 block of Lapis Court, Oct. 31, 11:55 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 31, 8:51 p.m.
• Assist Other Agency, 1900 block Woodmoor Drive, Nov. 1, 12:52 a.m.
• Theft, 600 block West Highway 105, Nov. 1, 2:58 p.m.
• Assault, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Nov. 1, 8:28 p.m.