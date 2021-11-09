The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 26-Nov. 1. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block Jet Stream Drive, Oct. 26, 11:22 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 11500 Block Wildwood Ridge Drive, Oct. 27, 5:23 a.m.
Fraud, 1100 Block Glengary Place, Oct. 27, 8:57 a.m.
Fraud, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 28, 1:21 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 10900 Block New Allegiance Drive, Oct. 28, 1:22 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1400 Block Lily Lake Drive, Oct. 28, 3:57 p.m.
Robbery, 1700 Block Jet Stream Drive, Oct. 29, 8:57 p.m.
Theft, 2000 Block Ruffino Drive, Oct. 30, 12:09 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, Oct. 31, 4:40 p.m.
Robbery, 13000 Block Crane Canyon Loop, Oct. 31, 9:16 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2300 Block Shady Aspen Drive, Nov. 1, 9:36 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 11200 Block Conglomerate Loop, Nov. 1, 10:37 a.m.
Theft, 800 Block Pistol River Way, Nov. 1, 10:44 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 12200 Block Jones Park Court, Nov. 1, 9:09 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Oct. 27-Nov. 2. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Traffic Accident, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Oct. 28, 7:11 a.m.
Burglary, 200 block N. Washington St., Oct. 28, 8:11 a.m.
Traffic Accident, 700 block W. Baptist Road, Oct. 28, 1:30 p.m.
Assist Other Agency, 1300 block W. Baptist Road, Oct. 29, 1:48 a.m.
Suspicious Activity, 700 block Sally Hill Court, Oct. 29, 4:55 p.m.
Warrant Service, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 30, 12:15 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Oct. 30, 1:25 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Second St./Beacon Lite Road, Oct. 31, 7:36 p.m.
Assault, 1000 block Baptist Road, Oct. 31, 6:50 p.m.
Assault, 2000 block Wagon Gap Trail, Nov. 1, 10:09 a.m.
Controlled Substance, 600 block 8th St., Nov. 2, 8:55 a.m.