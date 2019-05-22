The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from May 7-13. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Prostitution, 1000 block Kelso Place, May 7, 12:50 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., May 8, 9:40 a.m.
• Shots Fired, 11100 block Cypress Tree Point, May 8, 7:50 p.m.
• Fraud, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, May 9, 11:35 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., May 9, 12:37 p.m.
• Theft, 1400 block Wanderlust Point, May 10, 10:04 a.m.
• Shots Fired, 1000 block Deschutes Drive, May 13, 12:32 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 13000 block Bass Pro Drive, May 13, 4:18 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12700 block Mission Meadow Drive, May 13, 8:21 p.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.