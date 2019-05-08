The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 23-29. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary, 12700 block Cloudy Bay Drive, April 23, 8:14 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., April 23, 8:41 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 13100 block Bass Pro Drive, April 23, 11:09 a.m.
• Harassment, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, April 23, 6:55 p.m.
• Harassment, 10800 block Echo Canyon Drive, April 24, 6:24 p.m.
• Drugs, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., April 25, 2:26 p.m.
• Burglary, 12100 block Ambassador Drive, April 25, 2:49 p.m.
• Theft, 12100 block Ambassador Drive, April 26, 8:54 a.m.
• Fraud, 12200 block Jones Park Court, April 26, 2:18 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12600 block Woodmont Drive, April 27, noon
• Robbery, 13400 block Bass Pro Drive, April 28, 9:13 p.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week, but is expected to publish in the May 15 issue.